Turn your pictures into 3D stl files of lamp lithophanes, flat lithophanes, night light lithophanes, and more by using the lithophane makers below. Learn more about how to use LithophaneMaker.com by watching my YouTube tutorials. Click on a lithophane picture or title to go to the tool that created that lithophane. Instructions on how to use the lithophane makers are on their page, and general instructions on how to 3D print a lithophane are on the 3D Printing page. Give me feedback by joining the Lithophane Maker User's group on Facebook.
Turn your pictures into beautiful heartfelt gifts for your loved ones! The new user interface for this tool lets you crop your pictures on the first page, then click the button at the top that says CLICK HERE TO VIEW LITHOPHANE for you to see the lithophane and adjust its dimensions. You can lower the value by the rendering resolution to make the lithophane look more like the final product, or increase the value to make the lithophane render quicker.
Turn up to four pictures into a lithophane lamp model using this tool. The tool provides an interface that will work will most lamps. A cutout cylinder with a ledge makes it possible to put the lamp lithophane directly over the lamp's light socket and underneath the light. The default settings work for a lamp that I have at my own house, but I suggest you measure the light bulb socket that you're going to put the lithophane lamp over.
Turn your photos into a lithophane light box. The lithophane light box was designed to easily take light sockets like the ones you can find here. You can design a customized lithophane light box and crop your photos in just a few minutes using this tool.
Click the picture above to access the night light lithophane maker. The default settings for the night light lithophane make the lithophane with night lights can be bought here. This webtool gives you the ability to design the night light lithophane to be able to interface with almost any night light!
Turn a photo into a hangable flat lithophane stl with this tool. This tool automatically surrounds the lithophane with a frame and some holes for hanging the lithophane. Some twine and suction cups can be used to attach the lithophane to a window, and pretty much any will work. We used this twine and these suction cups.
Design a spherical lithophane with an optional lunar background. The lithophane interfaces with a light bulb through a cylindrical base, and can have a hole at the other end if desired. You can select the aspect ratio of your picture and crop it in this tool as well.
This lithophane design tool creates curved lithophanes or completely round votive lithophanes. You can adjust the dimensions of the lithophane that are shown in the picture to get exactly what you want.
This image to stl generator turns pictures into a ceiling fan lithophane. You can turn up to four pictures into a cylindrical lithophane that has hooks that fit into a circular lithophane that is also designed here. The circular lithophane has 1 or 2 holes that allow you to attach to the ceiling fan's pull string fixture.
This tool with crop an image into a circle and create a flat 3d stl from your photo. The 3d model can have a positive or negative image, so that you can make a lithophane or inverse with this tool. The 3d model is designed to be printed horizontally, and the model comes with a hole for attaching it to a string, hook, collar, or whatever you have in mind!
This lithophane tool turns a picture into a the stl files you need to print a color lithophane.
Turn your picture into a Christmas Tree Lithophane with this tool! These lithophanes can be placed on a table, or hung from a tree. I have found compared two lighting options. This tea light is bright enough to illuminate the lithophane in regular room lighting, but has a battery life of 30 hours and I recommend a clamp diameter of 28.5mm for it. This tea light lasts for 100 hours, but doesn't illuminate the lithophane well in a dark room (but not a bright one), and needs a clamp diameter of 36mm.
I have many YouTube videos that will share with you the basics of using LithophaneMaker.com and 3D printing lithophanes. Be sure to subscribe to the channel and watch the videos to get ideas on how for cool lithophanes you can make!
Join the community on facebook on the LithophaneMaker.com User's Group to ask questions and collaborate on the best practices for making lithophanes!