Lithophane Makers

Heart Lithophane Maker

Turn your pictures into beautiful heartfelt gifts for your loved ones! The new user interface for this tool lets you crop your pictures on the first page, then click the button at the top that says CLICK HERE TO VIEW LITHOPHANE for you to see the lithophane and adjust its dimensions. You can lower the value by the rendering resolution to make the lithophane look more like the final product, or increase the value to make the lithophane render quicker.